Samoa police reminds locals about dangers of drink driving

Deputy Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo told Radio Polynesia close to 30 people were arrested, and majority were drunk drivers and the rest were drunk and disorderly in public.

Auapa'au said the Ministry continues to appeal to members of the public to consume responsibly, and not to get behind the wheel when under the influence of alcohol.

He said checkpoints will continue throughout the holidays as one form of deterrent, and police are continuing to collaborate with village councils in pushing the message that drink driving is dangerous.