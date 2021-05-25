Samoa Police road blocks focus on traffic infringements

The roadblocks will be located around Apia CBD and will progress to outskirts of the islands.

According to Police, the roadblocks will continue in the coming months.

The Police traffic infringements focus is on unlicensed vehicles, unlicensed drivers,unsafe vehicles and additional lights.

Police will also be looking out for drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

Public Service Vehicles infringements will also be under the radar.

SPPCS are cautioning the public to expect that their vehicle to impounded if it is deemed unsafe and Traffic Offence Notice will be issued.

"We remind the public that these enforcements is to ensure safety on our roads.”

Photo supplied SPPCS