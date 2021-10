He remains on the Ministry's "Wanted Persons" list.

Chong Nee was serving time for theft and burglary convictions.

He escaped with another prisoner, Aniseko Vaelei, who had been implicated in a chain of armed robberies at the time.

Vaelei was later re-captured.

RNZ Pacific correspondent says repeated efforts to get comments about Chong Nee from the Police Minister, Faualo Harry Schuster, have been unsuccessful.

Photo file Caption: Pati Chong Nee (inset)