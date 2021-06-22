Samoa Police seek information on Vaitele fatal hit and run case

The accident claimed the life of Tuuau Maletino.

Police said they have conducted interviews with numerous witnesses.

They are yet to attain any credible information that may assist with locating the driver and vehicle involved.

“Further to police investigations, we seek the assistance of the public for any information on this white van (photo attached) that Police are still trying to confirm its brand which may appear to be a Nissan Elgrand Van, Nissan Delica Van or a Toyota Toyoace Van.”