TV1Samoa reports Acting Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo said so far there has not been any request for help but they are ready to help.

Since the rioting and looting started last week, Australia, Fiji and Papua New Guinea have sent troops to help keep the peace there.

Auapa'au said under the RAMSI project, more than 300 Samoan Police had been deployed to help in Honiara and other areas of the Solomons.