Samoa police to undergo drug tests

She said the ministry is in talks with anti-doping specialists to develop a drug testing regime.

Papali'i said they want to identify those officers using drugs and expel them from the force.

The move follows an internal investigation into 20 officers for alleged illicit drug use.

Three officers were to face the Internal Police Tribunal but two have opted to resign and one is challenging the findings of the investigation.

The other 17 officers were cleared and are back working.

Papali'i said it was high time the Police Force was subjected to regular drug tests to allay any public suspicions of internal illegal activities within the force.

Australia's Minister for Veteran Affairs, Matt Keogh, has handed over a Guardian class patrol boat to the Cook Islands.

It replaces the Pacific class patrol boat Te Kukupa, which was gifted by Australia to the Cooks 33 years ago.

The Guardian class boats are larger and faster, supporting more effective humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

Mr Keogh said the handover speaks of the deep and abiding friendship between the two nations.

He said the vessel will help in the pan-Pacific fight against illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, narcotics trafficking, people smuggling, and trans-national crime.