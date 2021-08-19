Samoa Police warn of illegal use of national flag

The warning was issued following incidences where the members of the public have inappropriately used the national flag, as seen at recent events around the country, particularly during political events.

Police said, It is an offence under the Official Flag and National Anthem of Samoa Act 1994, for any person who destroys, defaces or spoil the appearance/surface of the National Flag or willfully causes the National Flag to be torn, destroyed or so defaced; or willfully insult the National Flag by act, word or conduct.”

“Any person convicted of the above offence is liable to a fine not exceeding WST$1,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months, or both.”

“Our National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of Samoa.”

“It is a symbol of our national identity, freedom, and pride. Naturally, there is national affection, respect, and loyalty to the National Flag of Samoa.”