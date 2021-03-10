Samoa polling date confirmed

The Head of State Ao Mamalu o le Mālō, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II issued the Writ on Tuesday, "appointing 9 April 2021 as the official date for the General Election of Members of Parliament for all Constituencies".

RNZ Pacific reports the Writ directed the Office of the Electoral Commission to serve public notice of the deadline for withdrawal of candidates’ nomination on 26 March.

It also set out the pre-polling period from 5 April to 8 April.

The return of the Writ must be in by 23 April 2021.

Photo file RNZ Pacific