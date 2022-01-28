Samoa positive cases remain at 27

The last case was confirmed by authorities yesterday.

The 260 plus passengers and frontliners including the 27 cases tested positive for Covid-19 are still in controlled isolation and remain asymptomatic, without any symptoms.

Currently there is still no evidence of a community transmission, the NEOC said this morning.

Of the specimen sent to New Zealand for testing, 6 are of the Omicron variant and 1 is the Delta variant as confirmed earlier.

More tests results from New Zealand are being awaited.

The public has been advised that Samoa remains at Alert Level 3 and all restrictions are to be carefully observed and complied with.

“This includes the wearing of masks, practicing of 2-metre social distancing, washing hands regularly and carrying around your vaccination card at all times.”

“The public is liable for penalty under the State of Emergency Orders and relevant laws of Samoa,” the NEOC statement said.

