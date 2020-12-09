Samoa postpones MV Island Chief voyage

Samoa’s National Emergency Operation Centre Chairman of the Disaster Advisory Committee, Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo confirmed the postponement in a press conference Tuesday.

“In line with our border control restrictions and protocols, Samoa has closed its borders to the voyage of MV Island Chief.”

The cargo ship is due to deliver many imported goods and supplies in time for Christmas, however, Agafili has made Samoa’s priorities clear.

“Due to the fact that two crew members of this ship have tested positive for Covid-19 there is no plan to accept it to dock here on our shores.”

He added that Samoa will reconsider its position with regards to expected cargo and supplies, once safety is assured.

“Updates will be given out as soon as the isolation period for these two sailors is completed.”

The Fiji Times reports that Fiji’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said the two men have not been classified as Covid-19 border cases yet, because officials are awaiting information about whether the individuals were tested positive in another country in the past.

He said the vessel arrived on 2 December at Lautoka Port to deliver cargo and then proceeded to Suva Port.

“The vessel’s last port of call was Nuku’alofa, Tonga,” Dr Fong said.

“The information we have at the moment, none of the crew left the vessel in Tonga, the MV Island Chief had arrived in Nuku’alofa from New Zealand.

“During that time in New Zealand, the vessel underwent crew change, where individuals were flown in from other countries. Our current information that all crew underwent the 14 days quarantine before the vessel departed.

“The two crew members who were tested positive have been hygienically transferred to Navua Hospital and will be staying at the isolation ward.”

He said the remaining crew members were under quarantine inside the vessel under heavy police guard.

“No crew member onboard the MV Island Chief disembarked the vessel.”