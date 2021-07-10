Samoa prepared for determined 'Ikale Tahi

Samoa go into the match having suffered back-to-back defeats to the New Zealand Māori, but put in an improved 38-21 effort in last weekend's encounter, compared to their 35-10 defeat the week prior.

Meanwhile Tonga will be looking to put last week's 102-0 defeat to the All Blacks behind them.

Manu Samoa coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said there's a few bumps and bruises from their last two outings, but it's nothing the blue jersey can't fix.

"When you've got some boys coming from club rugby and then playing the likes of the Maori All Blacks two weeks in a row, where these guys have been playing Super Rugby for the last six months, there's a few bumps and bruises," he said.

"But we're better off for it... and I'm sure once they pull the jersey on, those niggles will go away."

While it was a one-sided affair against 'Ikale Tahi last weekend, Mapusua isn't underestimating the Tongan side, with the likes of Ben Tameifuna and Sam Vaka being added to the squad this week.

He said he's expecting to go up against a team that's determined to win.

"It's their second week together, there will be more cohesion there, and I suppose a better understanding of their overall game plan... one of the luxuries that we don't really have is time together as Pacific Island teams, so they'll be a lot better for it having that extra week together," he explained.

"You know they'll keep on coming regardless of what the score is. The physicality is a given, from both sides, but we're expecting a more polished team."

It's going to be a tough match, but one filled with emotion, he added.

"I think we're in a really good space and we're well prepared having a bit of time together now, so we're looking forward to a really tough game and I'm sure it's going to be one filled with a lot of emotion so it should be good."

Three players in the front row will be officially capped in their match against Tonga including prop Tietie Tuimauga, Samuel Slade and Olajuwon Noa, with support from Ray Niuia, captain Michael Alaalatoa, Alamanda Motuga and Henry Time-Stowers.

In the backs, wingers Neria Fomai and Tomasi Alosio, who have both had previous international experience with the Manu Samoa sevens team, will also be capped with Auvasa Faleali'i and Rodney Iona in the halves, Hentry Taefu and Stacey Ili in the centres and Ah See Tuala at fullback.

While a win would help this weekend, nothing will be decided, with the aggregate winner over the two legs to qualify for the 2023 tournament in France.

For Mapusua, who also takes charge of the Manu Samoa in his first test, there's a feeling of relief knowing the game is finally here.

"It's awesome, it's almost a sense of relief but also I'm really privileged that we get to be playing rugby at this time."

"It's been a long time coming, a long way for myself, and I'm just really happy to finally be here and be on the grass with the boys and playing some rugby. I'm really grateful not just for my boys but for the supporters as well."

The team will play at Mt Smart Stadium before Fiji take on the All Blacks in Dunedin.

They will feature in a double-header in Hamilton next weekend.

Photo Manu Samoa Caption: