Samoa prepares for 60th independence anniversary celebration

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said,” This will be the first time our independence will be celebrated throughout the whole of Samoa. The celebration programming and implementation will be at the discretion and guidance of the respective Council of Chiefs in each district to organise a thanksgiving service in the morning of Wednesday 1st of June. As usual, the 1st of June is a public holiday.”

Fiame said the programme has been designed to promote the spirit of participation and inclusiveness.

“Our journey over these many years is a testament of our unity as a nation, our faith in the Lord, and perseverance in trials and tribulations. We would not have made it this far, if we had not steered together, through the divine guidance of our God.

We believe that centering our celebration for independence in communities truly reflects our journey over these 60 years. It is also a tribute to our forefathers from all districts who led our movement for independence. We remember their offering and sacrifice.”

Cabinet has approved a yearlong celebration from 1 June, 2022 to the 31 of May, 2023.

Fiame said through this new initiative, there will be a blend of Government hosted, and community led programmes throughout the whole year.

A calendar of events has been developed for this yearlong celebrations to be released in the near future. An open invitation has been sent out to communities and organisations that wish to include their programmes and events in this calendar.

The Government will hold the official flag raising ceremony at Tiafau, on 1 June 2022.

Due to health restrictions for Covid-19, only a few will be invited to this event.

The Prime Minister said, "It is our hope that through conducting of celebrations in each district across the country, will provide a golden opportunity for more participation and inclusion of our people, while adhering to health measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus."

Cabinet has approved that all cultural entertainments and other events planned for our 60th independence celebrations will be held in September together with the commemoration of the Teuila Festival.

The commencement of our celebrations will be signalled by the ringing of church bells and setting off of sirens across the country at 12.00 midnight of Tuesday, 31 May.

Photo Samoa Government Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa