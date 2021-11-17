Samoa preparing for second shot mass vaccination

The chair of the National Emergency Operational Centre, Agaifili Shem Leo, said more than 10,000 people have yet to receive their second dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

He said this Friday, 19th November, is not a public holiday.

Agaifili said during the last lockdown at the end of September, more than 13,000 received their first shot and this mass vaccination is targeting those that did not receive their second.

The mass vaccination is between 8am-6pm.

The Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri, made it clear that without the second shot the first shot is useless.

He said while the Astraceneca will only be conducted in the family homes, if there are children between the ages of 12-17 who did not receive their Pfizer shot they can be taken to a nearby clinic for their vaccination.

As of last week Friday, more than 115,000 people had received their first dose and 86,243 with Astrazeneca.

Another 21,402 of the eligible population has received the Pfizer vaccine, which is being reserved mainly for children, between the ages of 12 and 17, and pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

