Samoa presents 60th Independence anniversary logo and theme

Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Tevaga Ponifasio unveiled a banner in front of the government building which displays the logo and theme, “Folau ma el Faatuatua (sail with faith)” yesterday.

The selected logo of the digits “60” portrays significant historical events that shaped Samoa’s path to independence, its traditions, and its Christian values and beliefs as stipulated in its Constitution.

Logo

The logo depicts the Mau Movement, a significant historical event of the nation’s strive for independence, symbolised by the single white stripe on the number ‘60’.

The colours used are the official colours of the national flag.

The Southern Cross constellation, as shown in Samoa’s national flag, portrays the nation’s faith in Jesus Christ, as a Christian nation.

The logo’s design illustrates traditional Samoan motifs that reflect unity as a nation and support for each other.

A competition inviting artists to send their designs for a logo and theme was organised earlier this year.

The committee received 59 entries and Bluwave Samoa, a company based in New Zealand and Samoa owned by Samoans won the competition.

The company won the prize money of SAT$5,000.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa further congratulated the nation for reaching a milestone of its 60th independence anniversary.

“Our journey as a nation throughout these long years has not always been plain sailing; challenging? Yes definitely - but has also been rewarding for all the generations that have traversed this important phase of our history,” Fiame said.

It has been two and a half years since Samoa held public celebrations on 1 June for Independence Day.

This year Cabinet has approved year-long celebrations.