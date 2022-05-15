Samoa presents credentials to Director General of UN Office in Geneva

On Thursday, Samoa’s first Permanent Representative of Samoa in Geneva, Toleafoa Nella Pepe Tavita-Levy presented credentials to the Director General of UNOG, Tatiana Valovaya.

Toleafoa was appointed by the Government of Samoa earlier this year as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Samoa in Geneva.

She was the Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Trade at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade since April 2016. Prior to that, she served as Counsellor at the Embassy of Samoa in Brussels from 2012 to 2016.

The Permanent Representative now formally establishes the first Permanent Mission of Samoa in Geneva.

This is a milestone achievement for the Government of Samoa, signifying the importance of strengthening relations with the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva; and bilateral relations with the Swiss Government. Samoa’s presence in Geneva will provide the direct opportunity to contribute to the discussions shaping global responses to areas of importance to Samoa including sustainable development, Human Rights, health and COVID-19 response, trade, connectivity, climate change, etc.

The Permanent Mission of Samoa will strengthen Pacific and SIDS voices in Geneva; and joins Australia, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Zealand and Vanuatu of the Pacific Forum permanent missions in Geneva.

Photo supplied Government of Samoa Caption: Samoa’s first Permanent Representative of Samoa in Geneva, Toleafoa Nella Pepe Tavita-Levy presents credentials to the Director General of UNOG, Tatiana Valovaya.