Samoa primary school students continue lessons via TV platform

In a public notice released by the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, Chief Executive Officer Afamasaga Dr. Karoline Afamasaga-Fuata’i, advised of new changes to the academic year's schedule in accordance with the revised State of Emergency (S.O.E.) Orders No. 65 for COVID-19.

The Ministry has made available programmes on television, radio and online for Weeks 1 and Week 2 for student learning in early childhood education, primary and secondary levels.

“All mission, private and government schools will remain closed until further notice or provision provided under S.O.E. Orders.”

“All principals and teachers (Government, mission and private) are to report to schools on the 31st January to prepare lessons and school learning packages for students to be distributed in accordance with S.O.E. Orders.”

The 2022 academic year was scheduled to get underway on Monday, 31 January 2022.

But that changed, after the country recorded 32 Covid-19 cases.