Samoa Prime Minister keen on New Zealand’s seasonal employment offer

Samoa is one of 10 Pacific Island countries in the RSE Programme .

Savali Newspaper reports PM Tuilaepa responded to the recent announcement by the New Zealand Government to grant a border exception for 2000 workers under the Recognized Seasonal Employers scheme in the New Year.

New conditions in place include a standard living wage for the Pacific workers, and for employers to foot the quarantine costs, as well as two weeks of salary for the workers in the horticulture and viticulture industries sectors that are in dire need of workers for the upcoming harvesting season.

Part of the exemption includes a standard living wage of $22 an hour for the Pacific workers, and for employers to foot the quarantine costs.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa said the Government is more than receptive to every employment opportunity for Samoans to cater for their families.

“The success of the RSE and the benefits reaped by our country is immeasurable,” complimented the Prime Minister adding that Cabinet eagerly awaits the submission from the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labor.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour is more than ready to meet the NZ RSE border exemption requirements, said Chief Executive Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling.

“We have a sufficient pool of qualified workers ready for recruitment,” he added noting that Cabinet approval is needed prior to releasing further details.

An estimated 1000 Samoa seasonal workers are currently deployed in New Zealand with another 500 Samoans employed in Australia as seasonal workers under the Pacific Labor Scheme.

Pulotu said Samoa is ready to send qualified seasonal workers to New Zealand as well as Australia if employment opportunities are available.

However, because of the COVID restrictions including closure of borders this is the only issue in the way.

There is continuous preparation on going to cater for seasonal employment opportunities that will be available for the people of Samoa.

Pulotu also confirmed that the Ministry is helping the employers prepare for these opportunities and ensure that there are enough ready and qualified people for these positions.

The employers are ready however, Samoa still awaits good news and solution for the COVID-19 so borders can be safely open soon.

Pulotu encouraged the current seasonal employers who were meant to be at home by this time to be patient and stay healthy at where they are at the moment and await as the world struggle to find cure for the pandemic.

Photo file RNZ Pacific