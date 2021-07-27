Samoa Prime Minister, new government settles into office

Their first meeting as the new Government was conducted at the Government building’s conference room on Tuesday morning.

Prior to the meeting, PM Fiame was greeted by the Chairman of the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), Agafili Shem Leo and was escorted to her new empty office.

Members of the media were invited to witness and report on the momentum moment for the new Government as well as its supporters.

Former Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi had packed his belongings last week to await the new Government to move in.

Photo supplied Government of Samoa Caption: The new Government led by Prime Minister Fiame Mata'afa in their office