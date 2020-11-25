Samoa Prime Minister presented with new climate change book

The book was launched during the recent virtual 2020 Pacific Ocean, Pacific Climate Change conference.

It is a compilation of the contributions of some of the keynote speakers at the Second Pacific Climate Change Conference held in Wellington in 2018, which includes the Prime Minister himself, who delivered the keynote address.

The book was officially handed over by the Director General of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme, Kosi Latu, who expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation on behalf of Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, the National University of Samoa (NUS), and SPREP.

“The conference was a huge success, and we received great feedback from participants and presenters alike,” Mr Latu said. “We would like to express our gratitude to the Prime Minister and Government of Samoa for the important role they played in realising that success.”

Tuilaepa also signed a copy of the book, which will be sent to the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, as a token of appreciation for delivering the keynote address during the opening of the conference.

The Third Pacific Climate Change Conference from 27-30 October 2020 is a partnership between the Government of Samoa, Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), National University of Samoa (NUS), and Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington. The theme of the online conference was ‘Blue Pacific, Climate Action for Climate Resilience.’

Photo supplied