Samoa Prisons and Corrections recruits 15 new officers

According to SPPCS, six of the officers are male and nine are females.

Speaking to the new recruits, District Court Judge, Loau Donald Kerslake said, “They are to protect and ensure the safety and well management of inmates under their care within Tanumalala, Olomanu and Vaiaata” and secondly, they are to protect and ensure the safety of the community from them (inmates)”.

He reminded them that they have pledged to serve with honesty, honour and just accordingly to the laws..

“ You have pledged to do right in serving the Ministry”.

“Support each other in the work that you do- work as a team, respect your leaders and the authority. Always be fair, consistent and critical”.

This is the first time, Prisons and Corrections Services recruits have conducted their training and assessments separately from the Samoa Police recruits and the first to be sworn in at the District Courts.

Deputy Commissioner for Prisons and Corrections Services, Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga, with his Senior Management, were among those who were present to witness the beginning of these men and women’s career journey to become Corrections Officers.