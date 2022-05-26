Samoa Qualifications Authority and USP discuss accreditation of USP Samoa campus programmes

“USP embraces the accreditation of USP Samoa Campus programmes by the National Quality Assurance Agency which is the SQA as USP values the importance of having its locally delivered programmes being nationally recognised. The USP team is ready to work collaboratively with the SQA team to accredit its programmes in due time for the benefits of the learners and the nation,” Professor Ahluwalia said.

The University renews its registration as a higher education provider with SQA annually.

CEO SQA thanked the VCP for his commitment to quality education and training in the Pacific and his vision of Pacific learners accessing quality assured qualifications for further studies and employment beyond Samoa and the Pacific.

The SQA and USP through the CEO and the VCP will continue to collaborate and discuss innovative ways to strengthen the quality assurance of higher education programmes in Samoa and in the Pacific.

Photo supplied Samoa Government Caption: Samoa Qualifications Authority CEO, Lealiifano Easter Manila-Silipa and the University of the South Pacific VC Professor Pal Ahluwalia