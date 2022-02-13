Samoa quarantine sites remain out of bounds

Only Authorized Personnel are permitted to enter these sites and premises to conduct required services.

Gatherings at Faleolo Airport and Matautu Wharf are also prohibited except for travelling passengers.

Breach of any of these restrictions is an offense and a person is liable to a $2,000 penalty under the State of Emergency Orders.

“The Covid-19 Quarantine process is a crucial mechanism developed to maximize protection of Samoa from potential exposure to, or contact with individuals in isolation,” Agafili said in a statement.

Photo file Caption: Chairman of the National Emergency Operations Centre Agafili Tomaimanō Shem Leo