Samoa ready to host USP Vice Chancellor

“It’s a quantum leap which will create new opportunities for a well-educated Samoa,” said, Caretaker Prime Minister, Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi in a report in the Government’s Savali newspaper.

Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife Sandra Price were deported from Fiji in February.

At the time the Fijian Government said Professor Alhuwalia and his wife Sandra Jane Price had continuously breached Section 13 of the Immigration Act which led to their deportation.

In May, Prof. Ahluwalia was reinstated however a safe and secure location for the Vice Chancellor to continue his services came under the microscope since it was quite obvious that returning to Suva, Fiji was not an option.

After his reinstatement, the Samoan Government was aware that Vanuatu took the lead to submit a bid for Professor Ahluwalia to relocate to Port Villa, Tuila’epa revealed during his weekly TV1 (Samoa) programme Taimi ma le Palemia last weekend.

However, Samoa saw the opportunity and also submitted a bid which last week was given the green light as the new home for Prof. Ahluwalia.

“This is another new day for Samoa,” praised the Caretaker Prime Minister noting that the re-location brings leverage to Samoa’s Education Sector because aside from Laucala Campus in Suva, the USP Samoa campus and Vanuatu School of Law Port Villa will be under Prof. Ahluwalia’s leadership.

“The opportunities are endless,” added Tuila’epa. “USP Samoa now has a foothold to expand her services and curriculum to include other discipline and expertise.

Acknowledging the reinstatement and relocation to Samoa, Acting Vice Chancellor Dr. Giulio Paunga through a statement from Jenies Mudaliar stated that, “As per the statement released by The University of the South Pacific (USP) on Thursday 3 June following a special Council Meeting, Professor Pal Ahluwalia has been reinstated as the Vice-Chancellor and President of USP and will be operating from the Samoa Campus.”

Prof. Ahluwalia’s starting date has yet to be confirmed pending contract discussions.

“The starting date for Professor Ahluwalia will be decided once his contract is finalized,” added Ms. Mudaliar.

For now being, Dr. Giulio Paunga will is acting Vice Chancellor until the finalization of contract discussions for Prof. Ahluwalia.

“USP is a regional University and the Office Vice-Chancellor will continue to oversee the operations of all USP Campuses from their head office. In the meantime, Dr Giulio Masasso Tu’ikolongahau Pāunga will remain the Acting Vice-Chancellor and President of the University.”

Meanwhile Tuila’epa says the goal is to keep pushing for academic opportunities in more avenues than those already existing, for the future of Samoan education.

The current USP Samoa enrollment is in the 500 mark neighborhood.

Photo file Samoa USP Campus