Samoa to receive more COVID-19 vaccines from NZ

The announcement was made by New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta.

New Zealand is donating additional Pfizer vaccines to the Pacific and AstraZeneca vaccines to the COVAX Facility to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccines allocated to Samoa will be delivered in October.

The Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said, “Aotearoa’s deliveries from Pfizer will ramp up over the next few months to provide enough vaccines for everyone in New Zealand to be vaccinated by the end of the year."

"We will also be able to assist our Pacific neighbours using New Zealand’s surplus doses to support their vaccination programmes."

The doses are in addition to New Zealand’s existing donation of 1.668 million AstraZeneca doses to the COVAX Facility announced earlier in the year.