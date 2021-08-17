Samoa records 10 per cent increase in price of imported goods

According to the Import Price Index-June 2021 Quarter report, the 10.6 per cent import price index increase for June was driven by a 25.4 per cent increase in the price of mineral products such as petroleum oils (up 24.7 per cent) and petroleum gases (up 33.4 per cent).

“In addition the June 2021 quarter is 13.7 per cent higher compared to the June 2020 quarter.” the report stated.

The four-quarters ending June 2021 decreased by 6.9 per cent in the overall import price index when compared to the four-quarters ending June 2020.

The import price for live animal products in the June 2021 quarter rose by 8.3 per cent.

This was led by meat products (up 12.5 per cent), reflecting higher prices of chicken meat (up 15.6 per cent).

The prices for powder milk and butter both increased by 0.4 per cent respectively as well as cheese (up 0.6 per cent). When compared to the June 2020 quarter, the live animals and animal product index increased 7.9 per cent.

The four-quarters ending June 2021 showed an increase of 0.9 per cent in the overall index for live animals and animal products over the four-quarters ending June 2020.

However, the import price for vegetable products in the June 2021 quarter decreased by 7.9 per cent over the previous quarter.

“This fall was mainly due to lower import prices of vegetables such as potatoes and onions (down 28 per cent), rice (down 2.4 per cent) and milled products (down 0.1 per cent).”

The import price for mineral products rose by 25.4 per cent in the June 2021 quarter. This increase was influenced by higher prices of petroleum oils (up 24.7 per cent) and petroleum gases (up 33.4 per cent).