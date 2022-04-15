Samoa records 10th Covid death

The latest fatality was a 70 year old man.

The Ministry of Health has also reported the highest number of new confirmed positive COVID-19 community cases in a 48 hour period with 701 new cases, through to 2pm Thursday.

There have now been 4,730 cases of Covid in Samoa with another 63 detected at points of entry since November 2020.

17 cases are in managed isolation and 2 critical cases are in the intensive care unit of the Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital.

In a statement the Ministry has asked the public to remain vigilant, follow the health precautions, stay home and isolate if feeling unwell, mask up and ensure good personal hygiene.

It has also reiterated that vaccination remains the best defence against the pandemic.

The nationwide RAT and vaccination roll out continues daily but no new data was released except that more than 36,000 RAT tests have been conducted since testing started last month.