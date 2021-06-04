Samoa records drop in petroleum prices for June

The retail price of petrol will the same.

The change in price was announced by the Ministry of Finance.

Despite a decrease of 0.01 sene per litre of Petrol, the retail price remains the same at $2.63 this month, the caretaker Minister of Finance advised.

The retail price for diesel has decreased by 2.24 sene, dropping from $2.50 to $2.48 per litre. Similarly, the price for Kerosene has decreased by 0.20 sene.

The statement said “The Minister of Finance, Afioga Sili Epa Tuioti has advised that the following changes in retail petroleum products prices will apply from 1st June 2021.”

June has brought in the first decrease in retail prices in six months, after a fluctuation in prices following a record drop in petrol prices due to the global pandemic last year in June and July.

Last year, with the world economy severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, petrol prices in Samoa dropped to their lowest for a long time to $1.92 a litre for June.