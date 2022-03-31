Samoa records first Covid-19 related death

The deceased is a 67-year-old male who had multiple comorbidities.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement in a statement issued on Thursday.

The death of the elderly man comes 13 days after the first community case was detected on 17 March 2022.

The Ministry of Health revealed that the man died shortly after he was admitted to the Lalomanu District Hospital yesterday (Wednesday).

The statement highlighted that out of respect for the family the ministry will not be making any further comments.

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, 172 new community cases were confirmed as at 2pm Wednesday, 30 March 2022.

The number of community cases recorded since 17 March 2022 now stands at 1,665 of which 1,353 are active community cases.

About 97 per cent of community cases are in Upolu with the remaining 3 per cent in Savaii.

There are still no community cases recorded for the islands of Manono and Apolima Tai.

Furthermore, the Ministry revealed that the prevalence of Covid-19 infection is significantly higher among those aged from 15 to 35.

However, data also shows an increasing rate of infection among those between the ages of 35 and 55.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 18,805 RATs have been administered to date since the first case was detected.

