Samoa records its second Covid-19 related death

The deceased is an 87-year old female from the district of Faasaleleaga Number 2 in Savaii.

She was admitted to Malietoa Tanumafili II Hospital at Tuasivi on Thursday, 31 March 2022 with severe respiratory symptoms, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 and severe pneumonia.

She had no known medical comorbidities however, she was unvaccinated.

Despite the best efforts of the medical and nursing team at MT Hospital to respond to the patient, her conditions worsened and she eventually passed away at 10.30am this morning.

“We upkeep the families and relatives of the deceased in our prayers as they go through these difficult times. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments,” the Government said in a statement.

Photo file DAISI Caption: Malietoa Tanumafili II Hospital