The Ministry of Health said 97 percent of community cases are located in Upolu and the remaining 3 percent in Savai'i.

No community cases have been recorded in the islands of Manono and Apolima Tai.

The Ministry said women make up 58 percent of confirmed community cases and 15 to 35 year olds have recorded the most infections.

No additional cases have been detected at the border.

Photo Ministry of Health Caption Drive-thorugh vaccination site at Tuanaimato Gym1