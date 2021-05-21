Samoa Recycling and Waste Management Association launches new campaign

The association continues to reach out to the community on the significance of three Rs- reduce, reuse and recycle.

President Marina Keil said the new campaign will be part of their Word Environment Day celebration.

"Our campaign started last week Friday and will run right throughout the month of May until June 5th."

"People should like our Facebook page, take a photo of their recyclables at home and a picture of them dropping off at any recycling station," she added.

"Post a message as to why recycling is important and name three SRWMA station locations and start tagging your friends."

The Recycling Heroes challenge is open to all ages as the Association is of the view that when it comes to the environment it should be everyone's responsibility.