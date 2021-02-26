Samoa registers its first Covid-19 case

The boy is in managed isolation since he arrived on a repatriation flight from the United states on 12 February 2021.

Samoa’s tight processes for repatriation meant the young man was discovered positive at the border, and has been in controlled isolation since.

Interim Chairman for National Emergency Operations Center, Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo said the boy remains healthy and shows no symptoms of the virus.

“The 16 year old boy is now considered to be our first positive case, with his two tests returning positive,” Agafili said.

Previous cases of repatriated citizens, who returned positive results were historical cases; such as the 70 year old man and a sailor who had returned on one of the January flights.

All other passengers who had returned on the same repatriation flight as the boy remain negative.

Health Director Leausa Dr Take Naseri explained the 16 year old is returning weaker readings.