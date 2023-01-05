Samoa reports 9 new Covid cases

This is the latest report by Ministry that was released this week and states that confirmed covid cases stand at 15,991 and that Covid related deaths remain at 29.

Radio Polynesia reports the Minister also recorded that approximately 200,000 rapid antigen tests have been administered.

Furthermore, the public is encouraged to continue practicing COVID-19 preventative measures such as wearing masks and hand washing.

If you are feeling ill, seek medical attention by visiting any Health Facility or call 21212 and get tested for COVID-19. If the test is positive, we recommend self-isolating.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the cases as reported.

