Samoa rolls out mass vaccination campaign

The Covid-19 drive-through and walk in vaccination was held at 12 designated sites.

The drive-through and walk-in-sites included: EPI blue building of the MOH opposite Seb and Rene Store at Motootua; Heal Centre at Matagialalua; WHO-Credentialing Building opposite NKF Building – Motootua.

Lufilufi Hospital, Lalomanu Hospital, Poutasi Hospital, Sa’anapu Hospital, Leulumoega Hospital were also designated vaccination sites.

Luatuanuu Primary; Laulii Primary; Letogo Primary; Fagalii Primary were also set aside as vaccination sites

The vaccination campaign included booster shots for those aged 18 years and above (minimum of three months since completing the last two doses of COVID-19 primary series vaccination).

It also included the Pfizer vaccination for children of 12 to 17 years old and the Pediatric Pfizer vaccination for children of 5 to 11 years old.

Hundreds of people were seen either lining up to be vaccinated or in long queues of vehicles to receive their Covid-19 vaccine doses yesterday.

Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said on Monday during her public announcement that the Ministry of Health will continue to lead testing of Covid-19 at sites, monitor current and emerging cases, and roll out vaccinations for children, youths and adults.

“Our message from the outset of the Covid-19 national response, as has been in all countries is clear – vaccines are highly effective in protecting against severe disease and death.”

She also raised concerns that some of the positive cases have not even started their vaccination or have not completed their two doses.

“This is a concern for all of us.”

The Ministry of Health will begin its mass vaccination campaign in Savaii today.

Samoa is continues to be under a national lockdown at Alert Level 3.

