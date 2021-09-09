Samoa rolls out new programme to prevent violence against children

Seven selected communities will be able to have a better understanding of violence against children and be in a position to prevent and respond.

SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang said they are glad that the programme has reached the community at Samalaeulu.

Chang added they have started meaningful engagement with the key stakeholders there to support parents in positively disciplining their children.

“While at the same time, teach the adolescents life skills to better protect themselves. Thank you to the U.N.I.C.E.F. Pacific for such a valuable partnership we’ve had over the years and which continues to develop to date.”

The stakeholders include parents, chiefs, women, village council, church leaders, adolescents and youth, and children.

A National Public Inquiry into Family Violence in Samoa in 2018 found that 9 out of 10 children experience violence in their lifetime.

The Inquiry found that physical discipline/violence is often extreme in nature, going way beyond what is ‘reasonable punishment’ under Samoan law.

Another finding is that sexual abuse of children and incest levels have reached ‘epidemic’ proportions in Samoa.

It is hoped that this first ever programme implemented by SVSG will bring children and families at risk together to be part of community dialogue to end violence against children.

Despite a relatively robust legal framework that seeks to protect children from violence, available data indicate that children in Samoa experience violence in several contexts, including within the home, in schools and in the community. 41 per cent of school children reported being physically hurt by a teacher at school. 77 per cent of parents reported using physical violence to discipline their children. Sexual abuse is reported to be prevalent; however, there is a lack of up-to-date statistical data on its nature, extent and causes. Child labour in Samoa includes vending, agriculture, domestic work and garbage scavenging.