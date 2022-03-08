Samoa rolls out Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to protect 5 to 11 year old

The teams are visiting pre-schools and primary schools.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa was on site at four of the schools, Tanugamanono Primary, Vaivase-tai Primary, Vailele Primary School and the Samoa Primary (Private) School at Vailele as well yesterday.

Fiame had announced the start of the vaccination drive for the children from Fa’aala Savai’i over the weekend after launching the Pathway for the Development of Samoa 2021-2026 in Salelologa.

In her address, Fiame acknowledged the Government of New Zealand’s generosity for the donation of 30,000 Pfizer vaccine dozers for Samoa’s children.

She called on the parents, teachers and traditional leaders support to assist government and school officials with the programme.

Yesterday’s site visit by the Prime Minister, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers for Health Tafito Valasi Luapitofanua Toogamaga Tafito Selesele and Education Minister Seuula Ioane Tuā’au was prompted as a show of moral support for the teams on the ground and reassurances to the country, that under the new Governments’ watch, they will not leave anyone behind including the young children during these trying times as a result of Covid-19.

Like the vaccines for adults, the Pfizer vaccines for the 5 to 11 years old must be administered twice however for the young ones they need to complete the 2 injections in four weeks after their initial injections.

The vaccination drive in Upolu is continuing through-out the week until Saturday.

Photo supplied Government Press