Samoa rugby mourn death of Jake Grey

The 37 year-old passed away at Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital in Apia on Sunday, after a long battle with cancer.

Grey was a product of local rugby development and had played through the ranks of age groups rugby playing Under 20 and Manu Samoa A.

"Jake became Manu Samoa #520 when he was first selected to Manu Samoa in 2014, making his debut against Japan in May 2014," General Manager of Lakapi Samoa High Performance, Seumanu Douglas Ngau Chun, told KHJ News.

"The Manu Samoa aiga are saddened to hear Jake has lost his battle with cancer and wish to express our deepest condolences and prayers of comfort for his family," he said.

Grey also played professional rugby in New Zealand and Europe.

Photo file Manu Samoa/Facebook Caption: Former Manu Samoa front rower Jake Jacob Grey