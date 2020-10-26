Samoa schedules five repatriation flights

The flights have been arranged to return Samoan citizens stranded in New Zealand, Australia, Europe, China, Japan and the United States.

According to a Position Paper approved by Cabinet, as of this month 1,350 Samoans stuck overseas will be repatriated.

The flights are tentatively scheduled to commence from 30 October to 11 December 2020.

Savali Newspaper reports in approving the special flights, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi has assured that Cabinet did not take its decision to approve the 5 repatriation flights lightly.

He consequently issued a plea and warning for all returning Samoans to follow the COVID 19 border security mandates prior to departing for Samoa.

“If you know your chances of contracting the virus are high, do not take the risk by returning home at the expense of the lives of thousands of our local residents,” urged the Prime Minister. “Expect the wrath of the village and the entire country if you, (returning resident) is the first COVID19 confirmed case to return to Samoa.”

From the data presented to Cabinet, New Zealand has the highest number of 600 Samoan citizens wishing to return home mostly seasonal workers.

Europe together with the United States is the second highest contingent with 378 mostly sailors returning home at the end of the employment contracts not including 25 Scholarship Students while the rest are returning residents.

Australia has 217 citizens to be repatriated home including Seasonal workers, scholarship students and returning residents while 75 will be coming home from Fiji mostly scholarship students.

Sixty will be travelling to Samoa from China, which include new diplomats and returning residents and students.

The rest are from Japan, the Philippines and India.

“I would like to again impress to all of our returning residents that the safety and lives of our people are in your hands,” reiterated the Prime Minister. “Do not come home if you know you are a high risk to the virus and fulfill all the mandated health regulations before coming home.”

Since the repatriation campaign started in May, 2,357 Samoans have returned home after meeting the mandated requirements imposed by Government to ensure that the country remains COVID19 free.

Samoa has been Covid-19 free since the global pandemic was declared in March.

