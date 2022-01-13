Samoa schedules repatriation flights for Jan - Mar

The flights are from Australia and New Zealand.

A Government release said a Fiji Airways charter will also bring home scholarship students awaiting their final exam results and people from the region moving in Samoa for employment as planned for the third week of January.

Three Qantas charter flights are scheduled to repatriate Seasonal Workers from Samoa to Australia on 14th , 20th and 25th January.

On 22nd January there is an Air New Zealand repatriation flight from Auckland New Zealand.

Two more Air New Zealand charter flights will uplift Recognised Season Employees from Samoa to New Zealand on 26th and 29th January.

February Repatriation Flights

Two Qantas charter flights scheduled for 2nd and 16th February will take Seasonal Workers to Australia and bring home Samoan citizens.

On 5th, 9th, 12th, 16th a and 19th February Air New Zealand charter flights will take RSE workers from Samoa to New Zealand.

And on the 10th another charter flight will uplift Seasonal Workers from Samoa to Australia.

There is an Air New Zealand repatriation flight from Auckland New Zealand on 26th February.

March Repatriation Flights

Season workers will department for Australia on Qantas charter flights scheduled on 2nd and 16th March.

On the 19th there is an Air New Zealand repatriation flight from Auckland.

In the same meeting, Cabinet also approved the continuation of the 3 weeks quarantine from January to March 2022, based on the travel advisory from the Ministry of Health.

The National Emergency Operation Centre (N.E.O.C.) has been tasked to coordinate and monitor these flights, while the Ministry of Health continues to lead the COVID-19 border protection, through enforcement of compliance with Samoa’s travel advisory.

