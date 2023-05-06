Samoa schools to go on break to aid in reducing spread of Influenza B

Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Education Aeau Chris Hazelman said it was essential that the holiday was executed to ensure that the ‘flu’ was minimized because the age groups most affected according to the Ministry of Health were from ages 4 - 16.

And many of those in the age group 4 are in pre-school and primary and then 16-year-olds in Years 12 and 13 said Aeau.

But, stressed that although students will not be allowed into schools during this time this will not be a holiday for teachers.

Instead, this is the time for all teachers to rise to the occasion and ensure that students school work is being prepared and disseminated according to each school’s distribution plan for the week.

He also called on parents to make a stand in joining forces with the Ministry and Principals and teachers to ensure that their children’s school worksheets were collected from their respective schools.

What happened during Covid-19 will not happen again this time said Aeau.

The head of the Ministry said there were several schools during the lockdown periods for Covid-19 that failed the whole-time schools were out to initiate or execute any school work for students.

The lessons from that period of the corona virus will be improved during this time said Aeau. He also confirmed that this was the prefect time for schools to initiate the use of technology,

connectivity of ICT programs already established in many schools across the country to aid in distant learning for the students.

And for those schools that have yet to have connectivity, hard copy material should be made available at schools for parents to collect for their children.

According to Aeau, MOH CEO Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma had contacted him regarding a possibility to extend the break for the schools already on holiday to aid in reducing the spread of Influenza B.

Aeau said Aiono had informed that many beds at the Moto'otua Hospital and Tuasivi Hospital were full as well as at district hospitals and private clinics.

So additional days added to the break for students (Government schools were already undertaking their 2 weeks break for first term) would be a necessary assistance to minimizing the spread of the ‘flu’ or Influenza B.

The 5-day break was extended to church and private schools the head of MESC confirmed.

And whether there will be an extension for the coming week for school closures has yet to be confirmed.

According to Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa in her press conference with media yesterday (Thursday) the decision was for a week.

But observations will be carried out to determine whether there is any change in the spread of the illness.

And if the spread of the disease has minimized then schools will resume.