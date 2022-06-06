Samoa sees 128 new Covid community cases

There are ten patients currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit at Moto'otua Hospital.

The cumulative confirmed number of positive cases is 13,924.

The ministry is urging the public to continue to take heed of public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands to maintain good personal hygiene.

These practices will help contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections.

The ministry said Covid-19 vaccinations continue at all hospitals.

“Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. The safety of our families and loved one is everyone’s responsibility,” the Ministry said.