Samoa sees highest percentage of Covid cases in 15 to 35 age group

The Ministry also confirmed 155 new community cases recorded in 24-hours as of Wednesday, 23 March.

This brings the total number of community cases detected since 17 March 2022 to 622.

Of this total, 606 cases are confirmed in Upolu and 16 active cases in Savaii.

A total of 940 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have been carried out to date since Tuesday, 22 March 2022, in 17 designated Covid-19 screening sites, in addition to tests conducted in health facilities.

Of this total, 827 were administered in Upolu and 113 in Savaii.

Photo Ministry of Health Caption: Screening and testing for Covid-19