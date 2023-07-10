Samoa sends a delegation to the WIPO 64th Assemblies in Geneva

Samoa’s delegation was led by Minister of Commerce Industry and Labour, Afioga Leatinu’u Wayne So’oialo, the Registrar, Afioga Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling and officers from the Registry, and accompanied by Afioga Toleafoa Nella Pepe Tavita Levy, the Permanent Representative and Ambassador for Samoa to the UN and other International Organisations, and Mr. Maselino Enoka of Samoa’s Permanent Mission in Geneva.

In his Statement, So’oialo thanked WIPO for all the ongoing technical support received by Samoa in enhancing IP awareness and protection. To date the Registry of Companies and Intellectual Property Division has benefited tremendously from such support and has transmitted such success to the private sector through its branding work under the National Branding Bureau.

The Registry has also contributed millions to the national economy to date since establishing its international registries in December 2018. WIPO has 193 member countries with Samoa joining as a member on the 11th July 1997.

The meeting will continue until the 14th July 2023.