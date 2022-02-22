Samoa Shipping discusses work opportunities overseas for female sailors

SSS General Manager Lautimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai told Tala Fou the company received over 20 applications from women interested in working on foreign vessels.

Lautimuia said the applicants are currently working on inter-island ferries and are seeking job opportunities in foreign vessels.

He added that they are negotiating with Mediterranean Shipping Company to allow female sailors from Samoa to work on their cruise liners.

Lautimuia is also in discussions with New Zealand inter-island ferry companies.

He added that discussions revolve around and include, the safety of female workers on vessels with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the possibility of female workers getting pregnant while on the job and work-related issues that must be addressed prior to the allowing of employment for female workers on shipping vessels overseas.

Lautimuia said there are great opportunities available especially in the hospitality and accommodation sector aboard cruise ships.

He added that Samoa Shipping wants to ensure the protection of Samoan female sailors if they are given the opportunity to work overseas.

Lautimuia confirmed that negotiations with the foreign shipping companies are progressing well and it’s just a matter of time before Samoa can send its first group of female sailors abroad for work on foreign vessels.

Photo supplied Tala Fou Caption: SSS General Manager Lautimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai