Samoa Shipping seeks employment opportunities overseas for women sailors

The sailor will join close to 400 of her fellow graduates from the Mulinu’u based Marine School.

Savali newspaper reports she will be the pioneer flag carrier for Samoa women sailors employed by the MSC, while Samoa Shipping continues its mission to secure more employment opportunities for Samoan women sailors.

“We have received positive feedback from M.S.C. and a few other companies,” said Lautimuia. And the Shipping Services have started the meticulous planning process taking into consideration the international repatriation requirements due to the Covid-19 border restrictions amongst other issues to ensure that these new job offers “are put to good use.”

“M.S.C. is opening her doors for more Samoan sailors including women sailors,” said Lautimuia.

“They are receptive to our repeated requests to grant high ranking jobs in the officer’s ranks and if pieces of the puzzle fall together, we are highly optimistic that more of our women sailors will be on the company’s payroll in the coming weeks,” he continued.

About 400 Samoa sailors are working with MSC with about 350 deployed on cruise ships and the rest working on container, cargo and commercial vessels.

Photo Savali newspaper