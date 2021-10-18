Samoa Speaker unaware by-election dates have changed

Speaking to Talamua, Papali’i said he did not know of any changes and as far as he is concerned, the by-election is still on the 12 November.

He said if there were any changes, then it is the Electoral Commissioner’s call.

The changes were published on the Office of the Electoral Commission’s Facebook page .

* 29 October 2021 – Closure of electoral rolls for the 7 electoral constituencies of Safata 2, Sagaga 2, Sagaga 4, Falealupo, Aana Alofi 2, Falealili 2, Aleipata Itupa i Lalo.

*The nomination period is from 01 to 05 November 2021.

*Pre-polling is for one day only on 24 November 2021

*Polling day on 26 November 2021.

Email messages to the Electoral Commissioner for a clarification of the changes had not been answered by news deadline.

Talamua understands the court decisions that voided the seven constituencies seats have to be published and the dates for the by-elections are counted starting from the date the decisions were published.

We understand the court decisions were only published after the by-election date was initially set at 12 November, which will not be in line with the legal requirements.