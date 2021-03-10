Samoa Sports Lotto assists 26 tertiary students with school fees

The Minister for the Gambling Control Authority, Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell presented the students their Semester 1 fees on behalf of Samoa Sports Lotto.

The total amount of funds disbursed was $43,555.00 tala.

The Gambling Control Authority said the students have all met the stringent criteria required to qualify for this assistance.

The students achieved high marks in their studies but were at risk of not continuing their studies due to their family’s financial hardship.

The fees assistance scheme by Samoa Sports Lotto – is available to such students once only (1 semester’s fees) to allow the assistance to be made available to other successful applicants.

It is also aimed at benefitting as many deserving students as possible.

The assistance is one of the ways in which the Government ensures that the proceeds of its Sports Lotto operations such as the Samoa National Lotto, Samoa National Bonus and Samoa National TV Bingo are distributed back for the benefit of our community, through Sports funding assistance and Educational grants such as these as well as other purposes for the benefit of the wider community.

Photo supplied Samoa Gambling Control Authority