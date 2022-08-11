Samoa to take up chancellorship of USP

It's 12 years since Samoa last held the post.

USP Vice-president, Professor Pal Ahluwaliam and USP's Samoa Centre Director, To'oto'oolea'ava Fana'afi Aiono Le Tagaloa, announced the appointment.

The new chancellor will be installed at the university's graduation ceremony in Apia on Friday.

The chancellorship of the regional University rotates every year.

This year, the Pro-Chancellor of USP, Hilda Heine from Marshall Islands could not attend the ceremony to conduct the installation of the Chancellor due to covid restrictions, and the appointment will be carried out by Samoa's Minister of Education, Seuula Tuuaga Ioane.

Niue held the latest chancellorship which ended on June 30.

Tuimalealiifano's five-year term as Head of State has been extended by the government and his appointment will go through Parliament later this month.

Meanwhile, Professor Ahluwalia encouraged the USP graduates for Friday to take pride in this opportunity.

"There's a lot of pride in having students receive their degrees from the Head of State and the respect for that position adds so much stratum for the University and the pride for Samoan students," he said.