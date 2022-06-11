Samoa temporarily reducing RSE flights, not stopping them altogether

Samoa Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Labour CEO Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling said his office is conducting a review following concerns around the actions of workers abroad.

He said there has not been a complete halt on flights but there will be less while investigations are underway.

"The outflow of workers will be slowed down, for example maybe just one flight a month to new zealand, we have started the review and the public will be notified as to the outcome, the obvious outcome would be for the other sideto have more employees," he said.

Mr Chu Ling said there have been more than 400 people repatriated back to Samoa this year and more than 100 in the last month alone.