Samoa tightens entry rules to help keep COVID-19 out

The Ministry of health requires intending travellers to get in touch 21 days before their planned trip.

They require travellers to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travel and to produce legitmate vaccination certificates.

A blood serology test will need to be completed within seven days of departure, while a negative covid test is required three days out.

All arriving passengers are to go into quarantine of up to 14 days.

The ministry says it has a limited and delayed supply of vaccine and this is why it is demanding that everyone coming in, including crew on the aircraft, are fully vaccinated.

If any intending passenger had been Covid-19 positive six months since recovery would have to pass before they could enter Samoa.

These people would also need to provide a genome sequencing test if its available and proof of 3 consecutive negative results at least 14 days apart.